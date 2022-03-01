Last-minute Change: Dragomir Zakov as a New Nomination of Bulgarian Defense Minister
At the last minute, the government changed its proposal for defense minister. Instead of Todor Tagarev, announced yesterday, the cabinet will nominate Dragomir Zakov.
Kiril Petkov announced the change. The new candidate is Bulgaria's permanent representative to NATO.
According to the prime minister, the change is happening because Zakov has confirmed that he will take office late last night.
"Currently, there is no better prepared person in Bulgaria than him," Petkov said.
He added that the change was agreed with President Rumen Radev.
"Each of the parties in the coalition knows that there is no way a minister can make his own policy," he said, denying claims that there was a clash between the 'We Continue the Change', Bulgarian Socialist Party, 'There Is Such a People' and Democratic Bulgaria.
Today, the National Assembly must vote on the personal changes in the Council of Ministers. The meeting began with a 30-minute break at the request of 'We Continue the Change'. Parliamentary groups are currently discussing the change.
At the end of his speech, Petkov announced that Zarkov was currently flying from Brussels to Sofia. Changes in the Council of Ministers cannot be voted on without the presence of the new minister, who must take the oath.
