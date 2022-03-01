Bulgarian Foreign Minister: All our Compatriots Evacuated from Kyiv are already in Moldova

All our compatriots who left Kyiv in the late hours are already on the territory of Moldova. They were welcomed by the Bulgarian diplomatic representatives. They have food and water. These are about 200 people - mothers with children, Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska told Nova.

“There are requests from other Bulgarians from Kyiv and Kharkiv. We are working with other EU members, we have cooperation from NATO. We are trying to group them as quickly as possible. The good thing is that the number has dropped dramatically,” Genchovska said.

She also commented on the case of the woman who was not evacuated, despite submitting documents.

“She has already connected with other Bulgarians with the Situation Center. In all this turmoil there is some discrepancy in the lists that our diplomatic service in Kyiv had and the full list of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is not forgotten. They are actually two women with one child. We are working on their evacuation,” Genchovska explained.

According to her, the evacuation operation on Monday night against Tuesday was difficult. There were also two cases of men with Ukrainian citizenship who were returned because they were subject to mobilization.



/Nova

