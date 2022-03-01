More than 7,000 Refugees from Ukraine are already in Bulgaria

More than 7,000 Ukrainians entered Bulgaria through three border crossings with Romania from midnight on February 24th to the morning of February 28th. Only four of them have applied for protection, Lora Lyubenova, a spokeswoman for the General Directorate of Border Police, told BTA.

“1,834 motor vehicles with Ukrainian registration have entered the country. Of all Ukrainian refugees, so far only four have applied for humanitarian protection in our country. Most say they go to relatives, friends, and show at the border hotel reservations”, Border Police stated.

A review done by Dnevnik in the data of the Ministry of Interior showed that the centers for accommodation of foreigners seeking protection in our country are half full.

The European Union has agreed that refugees from Ukraine can stay and work in any of the countries of the Union for up to three years without having to go through an approval procedure. Yesterday, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy announced that Ukrainians and members of their families granted asylum or international protection in Bulgaria have the right to work without a permit to access the labor market. People who have refugee or humanitarian status can register as jobseekers with the Labor Office at their permanent or current address.

Bulgarian Businesses Foresee Jobs for 200,000 Ukrainians but Expect more Aid

Ukraine is a country with a population of over 40 million. In the early hours of Thursday, February 24, Russia launched a comprehensive invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea, the largest attack by one country against another in Europe since World War II.

Bulgaria has said it is ready to accept refugees from Ukraine, with the Ministry of Tourism even proposing that they be accommodated in hotels, and the Minister of Innovation and Growth Daniel Lorer even suggested that if Bulgaria shows solidarity with refugees there will be economic benefits in the future.



