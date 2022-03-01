Presidents of 9 Countries, including Bulgaria, call for Immediate Talks on Ukraine's EU Membership

World » UKRAINE | March 1, 2022, Tuesday // 08:22
Bulgaria: Presidents of 9 Countries, including Bulgaria, call for Immediate Talks on Ukraine's EU Membership

The presidents of eight Central and Eastern European countries have called on EU member states to immediately grant Ukraine EU candidate status and start membership talks, Reuters reported, citing a joint letter released last night.

Bulgarian PM: Our National Interest is for Bulgaria to have a Clear Position on Ukraine

“We, the presidents of the EU countries: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia, strongly believe that Ukraine deserves an immediate prospect of joining the EU,” the letter said.

/BTA

