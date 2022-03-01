Bulgarian PM: Our National Interest is for Bulgaria to have a Clear Position on Ukraine

Our national interest is for Bulgaria to have a clear position. This was stated by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov after yesterday's extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers in connection with the hostilities in Ukraine.

“The national interest is one. When we see injustice - in this case, we see two Slavic peoples, and one attacks the other for no reason - we cannot just bow our heads. The idea that Bulgaria should be lower than the grass and a bowed head does not cut a sword is not in the national interest,” Petkov said.

PM: Reports of Bulgaria Giving Away its Fighter Jets to Ukraine are Absurd!

“When we are sure that someone's country, whether it is a great power or not, is doing something wrong, we must be able to respond with a clear voice. Unprecedented is our common decision at EU level that only together and in one voice can we have audibility from the Russian Federation. That is why I am very happy that the Bulgarian government did not calm down, did not descend, was not the silent partner,” he added.

“These are 18-year-old soldiers who are currently in the cold, shooting at each other and do not know why. Because a dictator in Moscow has made some wrong decisions,” said Prime Minister Kiril Petkov about the conflict.



/BTA

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook