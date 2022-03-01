Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Max. Temperatures between 0°-5°C

Today the clouds over the country will be significant, with ruptures before noon over Southern Bulgaria. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology Victoria Kleshtanova.

In some places, mainly in Eastern Bulgaria and in the mountainous regions, light snow will fall. The wind will continue to be light, in the eastern regions - moderate wind from the north-northeast. The prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 0° and 5° Celsius, in Sofia - around 0°C.

Above the Black Sea coast will be mostly cloudy and mainly on the northern coast will be light snow. A moderate wind from the north-northeast will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 1°-4°C. The temperature of the sea water: 6°-7°C. The sea wave will be 3-4 points.

It will be mostly cloudy over the mountains, light snow will fall in some places. A moderate, on the ridge and temporarily strong northeast wind, will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around minus 5°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 9°C.



/Focus

