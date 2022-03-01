COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2759 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | March 1, 2022, Tuesday // 08:04
2759 are the new cases of coronavirus for the past day. 12.3 percent of the 22,417 tests performed are positive, the Unified Information Portal announced.

215,521 are active cases.

There are 467 new patients in hospitals, bringing the total number to 3918, with 473 in intensive care units.

5833 people were cured yesterday.

99 died, 86.87% of them were not vaccinated.

The doses of vaccine administered in the last 24 hours were 2902.

Total number of persons with completed vaccination course - 2,045,478.

/BNR

COVID-19, Bulgaria, cases, vaccinated
