Russia-Ukraine Talks have Highlighted Points of Possible Progress

Russia and Ukraine have completed negotiations on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. The next meeting of the delegations will take place on the Polish-Belarusian border in the next few days, said the head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky, who is an adviser to President Vladimir Putin, TASS reported.

“The most important thing is that we have agreed to continue the negotiation process. The next meeting will be held in the coming days on the Polish-Belarusian border, so there is an agreement,” Medinski said after talks with the Ukrainian delegation.

Ukrinform agency quotes Mikhail Podolyak, head of Vladimir Zelenski's cabinet, according to whom, after the talks held in the Belarusian Gomel region, the delegations went to their countries for consultations on the results of today's meeting.

During the talks, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations found important points on which progress can be made, Leonid Slutsky, a member of the Russian delegation and head of the State Duma's international affairs committee, told Russia-24 television.

“We have identified a number of important points on which progress can be made. The next meeting will take place over the next few days,” he said.

“The Ukrainian delegation was ready to listen and participate in the most detailed and detailed discussion of the essence of the issues on today's agenda,” the politician added.



/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook