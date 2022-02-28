Bulgaria will Renew its Reserves of Potassium Iodide Tablets

The government will allocate funds for financial support of the renewal of the stocks of expired potassium iodide tablets. This was announced by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov after an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers on Monday.

During it, a decision was adopted approving the financing of activities for unforeseen and/or urgent expenses for prevention, control and overcoming of the consequences of disasters. The Decision approves the financing of activities for unforeseen and/or urgent expenses for prevention, control and overcoming of the consequences of disasters by the order of art. 56 of the Disaster Protection Act, amounting to BGN 4,100,000, for financial support of the renewal of stocks of potassium iodide tablets with expired expiration date as of 31.12.2021 and for purchase of modules and parts for repair of the National early warning and notification system.

“After Putin's statement yesterday that he is ready to raise the readiness of his nuclear weapons, which is insane in itself - I can't believe we can say that in 2022, but we hope there is no such risk. However, we cannot remain indifferent and we checked what is the possibility of having these tablets in our reserve. We have seen that they have expired and today in the decisions there is that we will get these pills, no matter what scenario develops,” said Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

“It turned out that part of our signal/siren system is not able to work, so we made a decision on it. I do not want to panic anyone, people must be calm, but we must be ready,” he added.



/Nova

