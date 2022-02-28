Bulgarian Foreign Minister: Over 58 People have Expressed a Desire to Evacuate

World » UKRAINE | February 28, 2022, Monday // 19:00
There are over 58 people who have expressed a desire to evacuate. This was stated at an extraordinary briefing by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodora Genchovska.

“At this stage, the plans are for a land evacuation. Turkish airlines also continue to fly, so such a transfer could be made to Turkey and then back to Bulgaria,” the foreign minister said.

On Tuesday, information will be given on how many Bulgarians who left Kyiv have successfully crossed the border.

“Apart from the buses, there are also diplomatic cars with diplomats and their families,” Genchovska added.

GC - Odessa and the Bulgarian Embassy in Kyiv are temporarily closed, it became clear from the extraordinary briefing.

There are also people from Kyiv and Kharkiv who have not been evacuated.

“We are looking for all possible options with colleagues from other countries,” said the foreign minister.

