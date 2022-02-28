Bulgaria: New Candidate for Minister of Defense has been Announced

Todor Tagarev is the candidate for the new Minister of Defense, proposed by “We Continue the Change”. This was announced by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov after an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers on Monday.

Tagarev is a former caretaker defense minister in Rosen Plevneliev's cabinet. In 2016, he headed the Institute of Defense, but only 12 months later he was released by then-Minister of Defense Stefan Yanev.

Bulgarian PM Wants the Resignation of the Defense Minister

We remind you that earlier today Prime Minister Kiril Petkov announced that he would demand the resignation of the Minister of Defense Stefan Yanev. The proposal was to be discussed today at an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers, and before that Petkov said he would insist that the resignation be voted on by the National Assembly on Tuesday. Hours later, the cabinet formally requested that parliament be convened tomorrow in order to vote on the candidacy for the new member of the government.

Bulgarian Defense Minister: Do Not Expect Me to Resign

The Prime Minister also explained the reasons for demanding Yanev's resignation: “No minister in this government has the right to his own foreign policy, especially on Facebook. Second, no minister can tell the government that his stay is a function of cabinet stability. This government will not pursue stability, but right actions and principled positions. Third, my Minister of War cannot use the word ‘operation’ instead of ‘war,’” the prime minister said emphatically.



