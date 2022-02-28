UN: More than 500,000 Refugees have Left Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | February 28, 2022, Monday // 16:45
Bulgaria: UN: More than 500,000 Refugees have Left Ukraine timesofisrael.com

More than 500,000 refugees have already fled Ukraine due to the Russian military attack. This is the information from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

In Poland alone, 280,000 foreigners entered the conflict. Nearly 85,000 entered Hungary, 36,000 in Moldova, and more than 30,000 in Romania and Slovakia. 300 people entered Belarus from Ukraine.

Dozens were killed and hundreds wounded after a Russian bombing of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv. This was announced by a representative of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, quoted by Interfax.

Ukraine: Dozens Killed in Massive Shelling in Kharkiv (GRAPHIC)

According to Ministerial Adviser Anton Herashchenko, Kharkiv was shelled by Grad missiles.

“This horror must be seen by the whole world,” Herashchenko added in a Facebook post.

At the moment, there is no confirmation from the Russian side for such a strike.

/BNR

