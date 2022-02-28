Bulgarian Businesses Foresee Jobs for 200,000 Ukrainians but Expect more Aid

Letter to the Prime Minister and the Ministers of Finance, Labor, Energy and Economy Business declares that it is ready to hire Ukrainians with the appropriate qualifications to work, but also insists on extending energy subsidies. The letter was signed by the association uniting the Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Industrial Capital Association and the Confederation of Employers. Businesses in all sectors have been suffering from a shortage of skilled workers for years.

Based on previous surveys, analyzes of the unemployment rate and labor market trends, taking into account the level of education and qualifications, we believe that the labor market could employ about 200 thousand Ukrainian citizens, employers write.

Businesses approve of the government's actions after the invasion of Ukraine and offer to be actively involved by hiring workers from Ukraine who have been accepted by the authorities here. However, they remind that currently, the legislation gives the right to only 3 months of work to people who are in the process of granting international protection after submitting the application for protection under Art. 29 (3) of the Asylum and Refugees Act.

Therefore, the employers propose that the Bulgarian government develop a targeted program aimed at reducing the timeframe for obtaining refugee/humanitarian status for Ukrainian citizens, which will operate for a limited period, allowing normal living and working conditions for Ukrainian citizens.

Such a program can also support employers providing employment by taking part of the subsistence funds for a certain period, and the creation of a database of occupations and skills will allow them to more easily integrate into the labor market, the business said.

Along with the measures to deal with the humanitarian crisis, we insist on two urgent anti-crisis measures related to the situation on the electricity market and taking measures to help Bulgarian companies from losing international markets and difficult transport connections.

Among the measures for the energy market, the business offers:

- Business aid to be extended until June, incl.

- The institutions - EWRC, the Ministry of Energy, etc., to work in sync after the lifting of the moratorium

- Work at maximum turnovers of government leaks, with profits used to compensate consumers

- The construction of RES for own consumption to go to the notification regime

- Suspension of sales from the warehouse in Chiren, stockpiling of fuels

- Insisting to the EC on temporary regulation of the carbon market.

Due to the expected damage associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, companies are proposing to increase the share of direct support to enterprises in the National Recovery and Sustainability Plan. And also at the end of the negotiations on the operational programs for the period 2021 - 2027 to significantly reduce the share of financial instruments. Governments are also called upon to use the capacity of the Bulgarian Investment Agency and the Executive Agency to encourage small and medium-sized enterprises to support the industries that suffer the greatest losses from the closure of international markets through initiatives to diversify exports and enter new markets. . Assistance is also sought to provide alternative transport links to areas close to the military conflict.

Addressing the Prime Minister, employers point out that the growing crises require the state to act in constant dialogue and synchrony with business.



/Dnevnik

