Ukraine: Dozens Killed in Massive Shelling in Kharkiv (GRAPHIC)

World » UKRAINE | February 28, 2022, Monday // 15:09
Dozens of people were killed in a massive bombing in Kharkiv on Monday, Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported, citing Sky News. The news comes shortly after the start of negotiations between the official delegations from Moscow and Kyiv, which met at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

The fierce fighting on the fifth day of the Russian invasion has not abated. Russia has been clashing between the two countries all night as the Russian army tries to get closer to Kyiv.

New satellite images taken Sunday showed Moscow's ground forces approaching the capital. The military cordon includes hundreds of vehicles heading northeast of the Ukrainian city of Ivankov and heading for Kyiv.

