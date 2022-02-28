Sofia is Ready to Provide over 200 Accommodation Places for Ukrainian Citizens

“Sofia Municipality is ready to provide accommodation for 206 Ukrainian citizens leaving the country due to hostilities. This morning I informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of all the opportunities that Sofia can provide to help Ukrainians and Bulgarians living in Ukraine.” This was stated by the mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova.

The Sofia Municipality is ready to organize transport from the Ukrainian-Romanian border to Bulgaria. The municipality has 6 equipped cars with trained drivers from the Emergency Aid and Prevention Directorate.

Sofia provides 105 places for accommodation on the territory of Sofia Municipality and 101 on the basis of a municipal company in the town of Primorsko. Among the accommodation places, 18 are on the territory of centers for providing social services, with excellent conditions for mothers with children, including the possibility of providing psychological assistance. The hospital for aftercare in the Pancharevo region can accommodate elderly people who also need medical care.

“The teams of Sofia Municipality have experience in responding to various crisis situations, in which a quick organization is needed to provide assistance to citizens,” the mayor reminded.

In this extremely difficult situation in Ukraine, Sofia is ready to provide logistical and humanitarian assistance to the citizens of Ukraine, as well as to the Bulgarian authorities in the organization of humanitarian actions.



/BNT

