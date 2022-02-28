Bulgarian President: Changing the Minister of Defense in the Midst of a Military Crisis is a Risk

The replacement of the defense minister in the midst of a military crisis in the neighborhood is a risk for which the ruling coalition is responsible. This is stated in the position of President Rumen Radev. In the election of a minister, the majority should be guided by the understanding of sovereignty, professional competence and ability to defend the Bulgarian interest, the head of state added.

Here is the complete statement:

“Dear compatriots,

In a few days, we will celebrate our national holiday. The bones of thousands of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers who fought side by side in the Russo-Turkish war of liberation and died for the freedom of Bulgaria rest on Bulgarian soil. That is why the current fratricide is especially painful for us, the Bulgarians. Nothing can justify sacrifice, destruction and great suffering. The normal person cannot forgive the sight of dead people, fleeing mothers with children, broken destinies. The people of Ukraine do not deserve such a fate. Nor the blackened families of the dead Russian soldiers.

Solidarity, vigorous and comprehensive action are needed to end this insane aggression as soon as possible. Every day of this war is a defeat for both Ukraine and Russia. Peace is not won by aggression and trampling on sovereignty.

In this regard, the presidents of the countries of Eastern Europe have come out with a general call on the EU to give Ukraine an accelerated European perspective by granting the status of a candidate country for membership negotiations. Ukraine has a right to exist and a future in a united Europe.

We must not have any illusions: the consequences of this war will be severe not only for the warring countries but also for the whole of Europe and especially for Bulgaria with our high energy dependence. The energy crisis will deepen. Instability hinders supplies, discourages investment, accelerates emigration, and increases inflation even more. We all pay the price.

Anticipatory decisions are needed. I expect the government to step up work on measures to reduce the effects of the impending crisis: from strengthening energy security to guaranteeing food sovereignty. The cabinet must guarantee the bread of the Bulgarians. Vigorous action is needed to implement the measures adopted by consensus of the last NSAC for the development of our Armed Forces and strengthening the country's defense capacity. To create the necessary conditions for strengthening the collective defense in case of deterioration of the security environment.

The replacement of the defense minister in the midst of a military crisis in the neighborhood is a risk for which the ruling coalition is responsible. In the election of a minister, the majority must be guided by the understanding of sovereignty, professional competence and the ability to defend the Bulgarian interest.

I expect the efforts to evacuate our compatriots from Ukraine and to settle in Bulgaria to continue. I want to thank all the municipalities, companies and citizens who offer shelter, food and work to people in need.

Bulgarians have always been tolerant and sympathetic and this difficult moment again shows the maturity of our people.

I believe that this crisis will save us from political pettiness and make us wiser, more united and cohesive as a society.”



