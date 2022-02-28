The Bulgarian Red Cross has Opened a Bank Account to Help the Victims of Ukraine

The bank account is published on the website of the Bulgarian Red Cross, and later an additional option for online donations will be activated through the website of the organization.

The campaign for collecting material donations throughout the country continues, the organization announced.

How to Help People in Ukraine if You are in Bulgaria

The BRC maintains constant contact with the Ukrainian Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and the International Committee of the Red Cross to keep abreast of the situation in the affected areas and the ever-increasing needs for humanitarian aid.



/BNT

