The Bulgarian Red Cross has Opened a Bank Account to Help the Victims of Ukraine
The bank account is published on the website of the Bulgarian Red Cross, and later an additional option for online donations will be activated through the website of the organization.
The campaign for collecting material donations throughout the country continues, the organization announced.
How to Help People in Ukraine if You are in Bulgaria
The BRC maintains constant contact with the Ukrainian Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and the International Committee of the Red Cross to keep abreast of the situation in the affected areas and the ever-increasing needs for humanitarian aid.
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Borrell: EU sends 450 Million Euros worth of Fighter Jets and Deadly Weapons to Ukraine
- » Demonstrations in Support of Ukraine - from Britain to Mexico
- » Bulgarian Foreign Minister: We are Waiting for a Safe corridor to Evacuate Bulgarians in Ukraine
- » Bulgaria will Send Military and Logistical Aid to Ukraine
- » Talks: The Ukrainian Delegation will Meet with the Russian One
- » Bulgaria’s Lozenets Hospital will Examine Refugees from Ukraine Free of Charge