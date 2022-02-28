Borrell: EU sends 450 Million Euros worth of Fighter Jets and Deadly Weapons to Ukraine

The European Union will supply Ukrainian troops with deadly weapons worth 450m euros, said European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

Yesterday, at a joint briefing, Borrell and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that for the first time, the EU would provide funds to arm a third country, “a country under attack”.

At an extraordinary online meeting, the foreign ministers of the member states unanimously agreed that the EU should send deadly weapons to Ukraine worth BGN 450 million, Borrell said.

The assistance will be funded by the EU's European Peace Instrument (EPF).

Strict International Sanctions against Russia and EU Arms Shipments for Ukraine

Another BGN 50 million will be used for non-lethal weapons. Member States that do not wish to be involved in the purchase of these weapons will opt for the second type of weapon.

According to him, the EU finance ministers will meet today to assess how to implement today's political decision to provide 450 million euros in military aid to Ukraine.

Poland has agreed to transport weapons across the country.

Borrell also said that Ukraine has requested and will receive from EU countries fighter jets that Ukrainian military pilots can use.

He described as “great irresponsibility” Putin's statement about bringing the nuclear forces into a "special regime".

“We live in a historical time. This definition is often misused, but today is the time because, for the first time since World War II, there has been an invasion of military power in another sovereign state in violation of international order. And because Europeans have reacted in a way that surprised many, especially the Russian side. Maybe today's crisis will help us move forward. This is a crucial hour in European history, the page is turning. It is time to act unitedly and quickly. We must be ready to defend peace in Europe.” Said Borrell.

Only some banks will be excluded from the SWIFT system, he said. Their exact number will become clear today. In other words, “Russia cannot be scissor-cut off the SWIFT system.”

Borrell said half of Russia's central bank assets would be frozen.

“We cannot block the assets of the Russian central bank, which are in Moscow or China. Over the years, Russia has directed its assets to banks in countries whose assets the EU cannot block. Russia has been preparing financially for a situation like this.”

He added that most of these reserves are not in dollars but in euros and yuan.



