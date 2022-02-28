MFA: Bulgaria Supports Restrictive Measures in Order to put Pressure on Russia

Politics » DIPLOMACY | February 28, 2022, Monday // 09:28
Bulgaria: MFA: Bulgaria Supports Restrictive Measures in Order to put Pressure on Russia mfa.bg

Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska took part in an extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU member states, held on the evening of February 27, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. Steps to support Ukraine and provide humanitarian aid were discussed. A political decision was taken on concrete measures to strengthen restrictive measures against Russia in connection with the military aggression against Ukraine.

Strict International Sanctions against Russia and EU Arms Shipments for Ukraine

Bulgaria has supported the strengthening of restrictive measures with a view to putting pressure on Russia to cease hostilities, as well as closing EU airspace to Russian aircraft. Bulgaria is already accepting Ukrainian refugees. The EU and its member states must be ready to provide protection and support for Ukrainians fleeing the war,” said Minister Genchovska, stressing that the European perspective for Ukraine, as well as for Georgia and the Republic of Moldova, is essential.

/Focus

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Teodora Genchovska, Ukraine, Russia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria