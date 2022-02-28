MFA: Bulgaria Supports Restrictive Measures in Order to put Pressure on Russia

Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska took part in an extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU member states, held on the evening of February 27, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. Steps to support Ukraine and provide humanitarian aid were discussed. A political decision was taken on concrete measures to strengthen restrictive measures against Russia in connection with the military aggression against Ukraine.

Strict International Sanctions against Russia and EU Arms Shipments for Ukraine

Bulgaria has supported the strengthening of restrictive measures with a view to putting pressure on Russia to cease hostilities, as well as closing EU airspace to Russian aircraft. “Bulgaria is already accepting Ukrainian refugees. The EU and its member states must be ready to provide protection and support for Ukrainians fleeing the war,” said Minister Genchovska, stressing that the European perspective for Ukraine, as well as for Georgia and the Republic of Moldova, is essential.



/Focus

