MFA: Bulgaria Supports Restrictive Measures in Order to put Pressure on Russia
Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska took part in an extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU member states, held on the evening of February 27, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. Steps to support Ukraine and provide humanitarian aid were discussed. A political decision was taken on concrete measures to strengthen restrictive measures against Russia in connection with the military aggression against Ukraine.
Strict International Sanctions against Russia and EU Arms Shipments for Ukraine
Bulgaria has supported the strengthening of restrictive measures with a view to putting pressure on Russia to cease hostilities, as well as closing EU airspace to Russian aircraft. “Bulgaria is already accepting Ukrainian refugees. The EU and its member states must be ready to provide protection and support for Ukrainians fleeing the war,” said Minister Genchovska, stressing that the European perspective for Ukraine, as well as for Georgia and the Republic of Moldova, is essential.
/Focus
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian President: I Insist on the Entry of Macedonian Bulgarians in the Constitution of North Macedonia
- » German Diplomat: 80 years ago Macedonia did not Exist
- » Bulgarian Foreign Minister: We Stand Completely Behind Ukraine, Russia will Suffer Serious Sanctions
- » North Macedonia’s President met with Bulgaria’s Prime Minister in Munich
- » Macron is ready to Support Bulgaria’s Rapprochement with North Macedonia
- » Bulgarian PM on North Macedonia: Results, not Deadlines are Key