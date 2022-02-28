Demonstrations in Support of Ukraine - from Britain to Mexico

In Britain, thousands of people gathered again for demonstrations and marches in support of Ukraine in various cities across the country.

London's Trafalgar Square has become a sea of ​​blue and yellow with Ukraine's national flags. The gathered crowd, many of whom are Ukrainian citizens, raised placards and chanted slogans such as “Stop Putin, stop the war!” against Vladimir Putin. A poster read “Protect our skies, we will take care of the rest”, which is a reference to the request of the Ukrainians to declare a no-fly zone over their country.

The BBC reports that many Russian citizens have joined the Trafalgar demonstration. There were also thousands of demonstrations in Newcastle, Brighton, Exeter, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Nottingham, Cambridge, Oxford, Norwich and near Swansea.

Ukrainian Ambassador to London Vadim Pristaiko, accompanied by other ambassadors and British lawmakers, is serving in the Ukrainian Catholic Diocese in the Mayfair district of the British capital.

In support of Ukraine and against Russian aggression, people protested in other European cities - in Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, Prague, Madrid.

Similar demonstrations were held in Rome, Lisbon and Baku.

There have also been demonstrations in Russia against people who oppose hostilities. The police are holding over 1700 demonstrators - the data is from over 40 Russian cities.



/BNR

