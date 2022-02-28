Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Snowfall

It will be cloudy today. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology Hristo Hristov.

There will be snowfall in many places, in Northeastern Bulgaria significant in quantity. Afternoon in some places in the western and southern regions of the country, the snowfall will stop. A moderate to strong north-northeast wind will blow in Eastern Bulgaria, and the conditions for blizzards and gusts remain there. The maximum temperatures will be between 1° and 6° Celsius, in Sofia around 1°C.

It will be cloudy over the Black Sea coast. There will be rain, on the north coast of rain and snow. A moderate to strong north-northeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 7°-8°C. The temperature of the sea water: 6°-7°C. The sea wave will be 3-4 points.

In the mountains, it will be cloudy with heavy snowfall. A strong northeast wind will blow and there will be conditions for blizzards and gusts. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about minus 3°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 9°C.



/Focus

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook