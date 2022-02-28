COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 724 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
724 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. 11% of the 6559 tests performed are positive, according to the updated data of the Unified Information Portal at midnight.
218,694 are active cases.
73.34% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated.
The new cases are the most in Sofia - 233, followed by the districts of Varna - with 158, and Burgas with 43 newly infected.
4268 people are treated in hospitals. 503 are in intensive care units.
138 are newcomers to hospitals. 86.23% of them have not been vaccinated.
2458 people were reported cured in the last 24 hours.
24 died, 91.67% of them were not vaccinated.
554 vaccines were given in the last 24 hours. The total number of people with a completed vaccination cycle in our country is already 2,044,531.
/BNR
