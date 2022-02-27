Talks: The Ukrainian Delegation will Meet with the Russian One

World » UKRAINE | February 27, 2022, Sunday
Bulgaria: Talks: The Ukrainian Delegation will Meet with the Russian One

"We have agreed that the Ukrainian delegation will meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said that Ukraine had agreed to hold talks.

He noted that Russian representatives are ready for talks at any time. “Every hour saves a life for us,” Medinski said.

Putin has Ordered the Deployment of Nuclear Deterrence Forces



