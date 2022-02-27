Putin has Ordered the Deployment of Nuclear Deterrence Forces

World » RUSSIA | February 27, 2022, Sunday // 15:59
Bulgaria: Putin has Ordered the Deployment of Nuclear Deterrence Forces Wikimedia Commons

During a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Vladimir Putin ordered the nuclear deterrent forces to be put on special alert, Reuters and RIA Novosti reported.

The head of state stressed that the West is not only taking hostile steps towards the economy but also senior NATO officials are allowing themselves to make aggressive statements against Russia.

 

 

