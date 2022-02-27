Bulgaria’s Lozenets Hospital will Examine Refugees from Ukraine Free of Charge

World » UKRAINE | February 27, 2022, Sunday // 11:55
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Lozenets Hospital will Examine Refugees from Ukraine Free of Charge

Doctors from the Lozenets University Hospital will examine refugees from Ukraine free of charge.

From Monday, the hospital's medical staff will examine free of charge all victims of hostilities in Ukraine, as well as refugees who have left the country.

Bulgarian Hospital “St. Anna” will Examine Free of Charge Injured People from Ukraine

The examinations will be performed by our highly qualified specialists in all existing offices.

Appointments for examinations can be made on tel. +3592 9607 682 - 24 hours a day.

/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hospital, Ukraine, Bulgaria, free of charge
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria