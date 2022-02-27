Bulgaria’s Lozenets Hospital will Examine Refugees from Ukraine Free of Charge

Doctors from the Lozenets University Hospital will examine refugees from Ukraine free of charge.

From Monday, the hospital's medical staff will examine free of charge all victims of hostilities in Ukraine, as well as refugees who have left the country.

Bulgarian Hospital “St. Anna” will Examine Free of Charge Injured People from Ukraine

The examinations will be performed by our highly qualified specialists in all existing offices.

Appointments for examinations can be made on tel. +3592 9607 682 - 24 hours a day.



/BNT

