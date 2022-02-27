Experts: Bulgaria is 90% Dependent on Russian Gas Supplies - How to Overcome the Crisis?

Bulgaria is over 90% dependent on Russian gas supplies, experts remind but reassure that a possible crisis can be overcome.

Our country will find it difficult to meet the needs of natural gas, as it depends on 94% of supplies from Russia. This was explained by Martin Vladimirov from the Center for the Study of Democracy. He, therefore, recommends swift action so that we have a plan B.

“The government should take urgent measures to conclude special solidarity agreements in the event of a gas crisis with Greece, Romania and Turkey. Such agreements are part of the European Regulation on Security of Gas Supply and many Member States have already concluded similar agreements with their neighbors. Bulgaria is not among them yet,” says Martin Vladimirov, Director of the Energy and Climate Program at the Center for the Study of Democracy

Then Bulgaria will be able to rely on gas supplies from neighboring countries. Vladimirov explained that a number of countries already have agreements with each other, but ours is not among them. But the purchase of liquefied gas will require swift action by Bulgaria, Vladimirov said.

“If this does not happen in time, we will not be able to negotiate the purchase of liquefied natural gas, because it is important to group several countries there so as to attract interest from large producers and large suppliers, especially the United States and Qatar,” said Martin Vladimirov

According to energy minister Ivan Hinovski, if a crisis arises, it will be overcome, including with supplies of liquefied natural gas from Greece.

“A supply of liquefied natural gas could be organized through Greek terminals, which requires serious diplomatic and engineering work from the Bulgarian Energy Holding.” - Hinovski thinks.

For energy expert Anton Ivanov, there is no risk for our energy system, but he expects an increase in electricity prices.

Regarding the operation of district heating, they should be given priority, experts say, but their ability to work with fuel oil is limited, so analysis must be made.

“Most district heating companies have carried out large-scale investment modernization programs. The old facilities have been eliminated.” - added the energy expert Anton Ivanov.

The Chiren gas storage facility is 40% full, but reserves must be used wisely, Hinovski said.

Reducing blue fuel would affect fertilizer plants, which until recently wanted assurances from Bulgaraz for supplies.



/BNT

