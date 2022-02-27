More than 20 Bulgarian Cars Wait at the Ukrainian Border for more than 24 hours

World » UKRAINE | February 27, 2022, Sunday // 11:16
Bulgaria: More than 20 Bulgarian Cars Wait at the Ukrainian Border for more than 24 hours

A huge queue has formed at Ukraine's border with Romania near the town of Siret.

More than 20 Bulgarian cars have been waiting for more than 24 hours to leave Ukraine, Ivaylo Marinov, head of the Bulgarian Trade and Economic Affairs Service in Bucharest, told BNT.

Crossing the border on the Ukrainian side is delayed due to a lack of staff to handle the huge number of people leaving.

People who cross the border on foot wait for about 8 hours, and cars - for more than 24 hours, Marinov said.

An organization has been set up on the Romanian side to allow people to pass as quickly as possible.

There is also a Bulgarian team on the ground, which provides information support to all those who have headed to our country.

The passage of trucks has been suspended and only 2 of them have been missed since yesterday.

/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, sirat
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria