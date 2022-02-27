More than 20 Bulgarian Cars Wait at the Ukrainian Border for more than 24 hours

A huge queue has formed at Ukraine's border with Romania near the town of Siret.

More than 20 Bulgarian cars have been waiting for more than 24 hours to leave Ukraine, Ivaylo Marinov, head of the Bulgarian Trade and Economic Affairs Service in Bucharest, told BNT.

Crossing the border on the Ukrainian side is delayed due to a lack of staff to handle the huge number of people leaving.

People who cross the border on foot wait for about 8 hours, and cars - for more than 24 hours, Marinov said.

An organization has been set up on the Romanian side to allow people to pass as quickly as possible.

There is also a Bulgarian team on the ground, which provides information support to all those who have headed to our country.

The passage of trucks has been suspended and only 2 of them have been missed since yesterday.



/BNT

