Bulgarian Health Inspector: The Pandemic is Not Over Despite Significant Decline in Morbidity

“The morbidity is reducing, today for the first time we have fallen below 500 in intensive care units. But we cannot say that we have ended the pandemic. There is no point in talking about this from morning to night. It makes sense to de-escalate measures carefully after analysis to we must not allow the wave to return and keep ready to be more effective in the event of a new strain or new cause."

This was said to BNR by the Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev. He pointed out that on a two-week basis, the decline in morbidity was 48%, “which is a significant figure.”

“No one should imagine that the lack of measures relieves us of the obligation to increase the scope of immunization in order to be a country where everyone will come without fear. We must continue to convince people how important vaccination is for society.”

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1468 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

On BNR Assoc. Prof. Kunchev said that the Ministry of Health has adopted a communication strategy for a national information campaign on vaccination. And it will start soon. He took into account the fact that the effect of it will not be desired due to the delay in time and the already formed opinion on the issue in people. “But better late than never,” he said.

“I have no illusions that people are not tired of measures and talking about the virus. But we have no choice but to increase immunization coverage to prevent unwanted surprises in the fall.”

The chief health inspector pointed out that the biggest mistake that has been committed is allowing untruths and quietly spreading fake news, which has confused people's minds.

He said that the coronavirus was returning to the normal characteristics of a respiratory virus and this was evident:

“There will be circulation. Even before the appearance of this coronavirus, 10-15 other coronaviruses were circulating in our society. And they caused such mild diseases that we caught them only during virological tests, and more for scientific purposes ... Two and a half years are long enough for human immunity to prevail and we expect a new pathogen.”



/BNR

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook