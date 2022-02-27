Russian Delegation Arrived in Belarus for Talks with Ukraine
A Russian delegation has arrived in Belarus for talks with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters, citing the Interfax news agency.
Peskov said the delegation included representatives of Russia's foreign and defense ministries, as well as representatives of President Vladimir Putin's administration.
The Russian delegation is ready for talks in the Belarusian city of Gomel and awaits the arrival of Ukrainian representatives, Peskov said.
Russian Troops have Entered Kharkiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today rejected Russia's offer of talks in Belarus, saying Belarus was involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported. However, the Ukrainian leader said he was ready to negotiate elsewhere.
“Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku. We have offered them all. We agree with any other city,” Zelenski said in a video posted online.
/BTA
