COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1468 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | February 27, 2022, Sunday // 10:19
1468 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria, according to the Unified Information Portal. This is 14.7% of the total of 9,975 tests performed for the past day.

220 452 are active cases.

4233 people are hospitalized, 498 of them in intensive care units. There are 136 new patients in hospitals. Nearly 87 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

Twenty-five (25) people died from complications related to the infection. 84% of them have not been vaccinated.

2083 are listed as cured.

1,179 doses of vaccine have been given in the last 24 hours. Thus, there are 2,044,335 people with a completed vaccination cycle in Bulgaria.

