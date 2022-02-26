Bulgarian Government has Launched an Information Portal to Help those Leaving Ukraine

The Bulgarian government has launched a single information portal to help those leaving Ukraine. The site, which is located at the following address: https://gov.bg/bg/ukraine, contains complete information about the requirements of border control when entering the Republic of Bulgaria. Instructions for the necessary identity documents are also provided.

How to Help People in Ukraine if You are in Bulgaria

A special section of the portal contains information about the procedure for obtaining the status of international protection of the citizens of Ukraine, arriving in Bulgaria.

The platform has the ability to submit signals for assistance and evacuation of citizens. The portal processes information about volunteers and donors.

A special section has been set up with measures related to the restrictions of COVID-19. The special site also has its own news section.

The single information portal built by the Bulgarian government is the first in the EU.



/GIS

