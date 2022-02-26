Many Bulgarians are Waiting to Take a Ferry from Ukraine to Romania

Ukrainian citizens arrived in Isaccea on Romanian territory and were evacuated by ferry from Ukraine, reported BNR. At the Isakca-Orlivka border crossing, they were greeted by Romanians who offer free transport and shelter.

The gesture of the Romanian citizens to offer a free stay in Constanta as much as the people need is touching. Transport and stay free in Bucharest - reads another sign.

Two young people offer different options for two families, transport and accommodation, completely free in different parts of Romania. Free transport to Bucharest three families. He wrote the sign using Google Translate.

Information for Bulgarians and Ukrainians Evacuating from Ukraine

Initial information that there is about 40 km of queues waiting for cars to pass from Ukraine to Romania turned out to be incorrect and exaggerated. There is a queue near Orlivka, but it is about 350 m.

There are a lot of people who are really waiting because a lot of cars just drop them off at the border because men are not allowed to cross.

Despite the many people, there is no chaos at the border crossing. Customs and border officials managed to control the situation.

There are many Bulgarians who are waiting to cross the ferry and also want to return to Bulgaria. It is important for them to know where they can be accommodated - whether in Sofia, Burgas, there are such secured points, because the main cities they aspire to are just that.

First Evacuated Bulgarians from Ukraine arrived in Bulgaria

Earlier, BNR showed footage of a ferry traveling between the two countries.

On board are Bulgarians living in Odessa. They say that they go home to their families, the authorities do not let their husbands travel anywhere with them, so they prefer everyone to be together.

Bulgaria: 2000 Beds in Hotels in the Varna Region are Waiting for Refugees from Ukraine

One of the passengers on the ferry shared:

“I am a Bulgarian citizen, I came to meet my daughter, and my wife is Ukrainian, and we came to meet my daughter. She is currently at the border, waiting to be picked up. We will take her from here to Germany. I live in Germany and the little one was with us in Germany, we left her in Bulgaria with her parents, and now we will take the big one and go back. She lives in Odessa. Grandparents stayed there. Grandpa, on the first day they started firing, 800 meters from us, from our house, a bomb fell because a military unit is very close to our house where we live. The current situation is very bad in Odessa. Half an hour ago I talked to friends who say that the situation in Odessa is not good, they don't even let people go.”



/BNR

