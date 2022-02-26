Bulgarian Hospital “St. Anna” will Examine Free of Charge Injured People from Ukraine

From Monday, the medics at UMHAT "St. Anna" -Sofia AD will examine free of charge all victims or injured people of the war in Ukraine, as well as people forced by military action to leave their native places. Ethnicity or religion is irrelevant. The examinations will be performed in all available offices, by highly qualified doctors with all specialties available in the hospital.

Information for Bulgarians and Ukrainians Evacuating from Ukraine



/PR St. Anna

