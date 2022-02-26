Expert: Gasoline can Rise in Price by up to BGN 3 per Liter

Business » ENERGY | February 26, 2022, Saturday // 12:46
Bulgaria: Expert: Gasoline can Rise in Price by up to BGN 3 per Liter Pixabay

“In the coming days, fuel prices will rise due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is difficult to say how much the price increase will be and whether the petrol will reach BGN 3. But supply problems are not expected and there will be no shortage of fuel.” This was stated on Nova TV by Svetoslav Benchev from the Bulgarian Oil and Gas Association.

“The market is reacting violently to the invasion of Ukraine. What we expect is uncertainty, although so far prices have calmed down slightly, with oil trading below $100 a barrel,” he said.

