Hotels in Sunny Beach Open for Refugees from Ukraine

The Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association is ready to open some of the hotels in Sunny Beach for refugees from Ukraine. A proposal was also made by the Ministry of Tourism, BGNES reported. However, hoteliers make it a condition for the state to cover the costs of accommodating and feeding people, because hotels are currently closed and staffing is required. Talks have already been held with some of the hoteliers in the resort, and they have sent a letter to the relevant ministry with a proposal to set a price for all hotels. At this stage, 10,000 beds can be provided.

“Let's compete, let's offer” was heard at the meeting! “I said it was unreasonable because someone would give a low price and feed the refugees waffles and a slice of butter! It doesn't happen that way! The regulation of what we will feed these people must be clearly defined, this is not a mockery. I'm also afraid of what happened to the covid hotels. The idea is good, but it must happen immediately, because while we are struggling, the war will be over,” Veselin Nalbantov, BHRA Deputy Chairman, told BGNES.

Hoteliers in Sunny Beach are also ready to hire people from Ukraine.

“You know that in our country there is a shortage of staff in all industries, especially in our industry, in tourism. I have been working with Ukrainians and Bulgarians from Ukraine and I have been very pleased with them for several years now,” Nalbantov said.



/BGNES

