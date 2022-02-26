Bulgaria is Closing its Airspace to all Russian Aircraft

Bulgaria introduces a ban on the take-off/landing and entry of Russian aircraft into the country's airspace.

All aircraft with a license issued by the Russian Federation may not enter the sovereign airspace of the Republic of Bulgaria, including the airspace over territorial waters.

The ban is in force from 00.00 on February 26, 2022.

The action is being taken in connection with the escalation of the military conflict and in solidarity with Ukraine.



/BNT

