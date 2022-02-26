United States joins the EU in Sanctions against Putin and Lavrov

US President Joe Biden has left for Delaware, where he is expected to meet with his security team.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki confirmed that the United States is joining its European allies and will impose sanctions directly on Russian President Vladimir Putin, the foreign minister and members of the Russian Security Council.

The EU will Block Putin and Lavrov's Bank Accounts

Psaki confirmed that Biden was in constant contact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to whom he reaffirmed support for Ukraine.

The White House has asked the US Congress to allocate more than $6 billion because of the crisis in Ukraine. Of this amount, nearly $3 billion will be for humanitarian aid to the country, as well as for Kyiv's assistance in the field of security, the Baltic authorities, Poland and a number of other countries.

The remaining amount will be for the needs of the Pentagon in connection with the events in Ukraine.

“After President Biden's telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and in line with the decision of our European allies, the United States will join them in sanctions against President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov and members of the Russian National Security Council,” said Jen Psaki.



/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook