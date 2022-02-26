First Evacuated Bulgarians from Ukraine arrived in Bulgaria
The first evacuated Bulgarians from Ukraine arrived in the country. They passed passport control at the Durankulak border checkpoint.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that a total of 60 people, including Ukrainian citizens, were traveling in the bus, which left Odessa.
First Bus for Evacuation of Bulgarians has arrived in Odessa, Fortifications being Built at the entrance of the City
Minutes after arriving in Bulgaria, the driver of one of the buses said that everyone was very happy to be in Bulgaria.
Among the passengers are Bulgarian citizens, as well as ethnic Bulgarians from Ukraine. They thanked the Bulgarian authorities.
Information for Bulgarians and Ukrainians Evacuating from Ukraine
The evacuation of Bulgarians from Kyiv begins today. Four compatriots will be waiting for our compatriots in front of our embassy in Kyiv. They can accommodate about 250 people.
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Hotels in Sunny Beach Open for Refugees from Ukraine
- » Russian Missile hits Apartment Building in Kyiv (VIDEO)
- » Third Day of Fighting in Ukraine, Kyiv expects a Russian Assault
- » Bulgarian Posts Temporarily Suspends Mail from 4 Countries due to the Crisis in Ukraine
- » Bulgarian Minister of Innovation met with Ukrainian Engineers who arrived in Bulgaria
- » Putin urged the Ukrainian Military to Stage a Coup