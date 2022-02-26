First Evacuated Bulgarians from Ukraine arrived in Bulgaria

World » UKRAINE | February 26, 2022, Saturday // 11:16
Bulgaria: First Evacuated Bulgarians from Ukraine arrived in Bulgaria BNR

The first evacuated Bulgarians from Ukraine arrived in the country. They passed passport control at the Durankulak border checkpoint.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that a total of 60 people, including Ukrainian citizens, were traveling in the bus, which left Odessa.

First Bus for Evacuation of Bulgarians has arrived in Odessa, Fortifications being Built at the entrance of the City

Minutes after arriving in Bulgaria, the driver of one of the buses said that everyone was very happy to be in Bulgaria.

Among the passengers are Bulgarian citizens, as well as ethnic Bulgarians from Ukraine. They thanked the Bulgarian authorities.

Information for Bulgarians and Ukrainians Evacuating from Ukraine

The evacuation of Bulgarians from Kyiv begins today. Four compatriots will be waiting for our compatriots in front of our embassy in Kyiv. They can accommodate about 250 people.

/BGNES

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarians, ukranians, Ukraine, evacuated
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria