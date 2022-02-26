COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2,903 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

2,903 are the new cases of coronavirus for the past day. 24,216 tests were performed, of which 5,234 PCR and 18,982 antigenic. Most positive results were reported in the capital - 697, in Varna they are 423, in Burgas 247, and in Plovdiv 218.

367 are newcomers to hospitals, bringing the total to 4,224, of which 500 are in intensive care units.

5449 were cured and the number of active cases decreased to 221 092.

76 people died, of which 92.11% were not vaccinated.

4,203 doses of vaccine were given. The persons with completed vaccination course are 2,043,243, and with a booster dose 685,484.



/BGNES

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook