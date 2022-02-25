Bulgarian Posts Temporarily Suspends Mail from 4 Countries due to the Crisis in Ukraine
“Bulgarian Posts” temporarily suspends the acceptance of postal items for Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova and Russia from February 26, 2022. This was announced by the press center of the company.
The reason is the military action in Ukraine and the cancellation of flights of airlines.
/BTA
