Bulgarian Minister of Innovation met with Ukrainian Engineers who arrived in Bulgaria

World » UKRAINE | February 25, 2022, Friday // 18:20
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Minister of Innovation met with Ukrainian Engineers who arrived in Bulgaria GIS

The Minister of Innovation and Growth Daniel Lorer met with Ukrainian engineers who arrived in Bulgaria with their families on one of the last possible civil flights. Together with IT companies, accommodations and working conditions in Bulgaria are organized and provided for these specialists.

Information for Bulgarians and Ukrainians Evacuating from Ukraine

“We are doing everything we can to help more people so that they can work and live in peace. In these difficult times, the feeling of helplessness is terrible, but we believe that you will come out stronger and more united than ever,” said Minister Lorer. “You are welcome in Bulgaria, we hope the situation will calm down. You can count on our support,” he said.

According to him, the Situation Center at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which Minister Lorer and business representatives are supporting, is doing everything possible to ensure that Bulgarians in Ukraine are evacuated.

/Council of Ministers

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: lorer, Daniel, Ukranian, Bulgaria, engineers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria