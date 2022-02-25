Bulgarian Minister of Innovation met with Ukrainian Engineers who arrived in Bulgaria

The Minister of Innovation and Growth Daniel Lorer met with Ukrainian engineers who arrived in Bulgaria with their families on one of the last possible civil flights. Together with IT companies, accommodations and working conditions in Bulgaria are organized and provided for these specialists.

Information for Bulgarians and Ukrainians Evacuating from Ukraine

“We are doing everything we can to help more people so that they can work and live in peace. In these difficult times, the feeling of helplessness is terrible, but we believe that you will come out stronger and more united than ever,” said Minister Lorer. “You are welcome in Bulgaria, we hope the situation will calm down. You can count on our support,” he said.

According to him, the Situation Center at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which Minister Lorer and business representatives are supporting, is doing everything possible to ensure that Bulgarians in Ukraine are evacuated.



/Council of Ministers

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook