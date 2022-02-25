Putin urged the Ukrainian Military to Stage a Coup

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on the Ukrainian army to take power into its own hands, Russian media reported.

“Once again, I will address the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Putin commented on the situation during a meeting of the Security Council. “Do not allow neo-Nazis and Banderas to use your children, women and the elderly as human shields.”

“Take power into your own hands. It seems that it will be easier to negotiate with you than with this gang of neo-Nazis and drug addicts who settled in Kyiv and took the entire Ukrainian people hostage.”

“Neo-Nazis” and “Bandera” (the last one is controversial Ukrainian Stepan Bandera, perceived by the far-right in Ukraine as a hero) are often used to characterize the entire elite of Ukraine after the events of the Maidan in 2013-2014. Russia's thesis is that it is working for “denazification” of Ukraine (the need for which was pointed out at the beginning of the war yesterday), and its invasion of the neighboring country will continue until “Ukraine's liberation and cleansing” of “pro-Nazi people.”

He accused the authorities that, on instructions from “foreign consultants” (mostly American), the Ukrainian military had been forced to bomb its own citizens in apartment buildings with rockets to blame Russia for the victims. According to him, they acted like terrorists.



/Dnevnik

