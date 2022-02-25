Bucharest: More than 10,000 Ukrainians are in Romania, Thousands Travel to Bulgaria and Hungary

A total of 10,624 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania through the 6 border crossings.

This was announced by Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode. He specified that 3600 of them have passed through the country on the way to Bulgaria and Hungary. Of the current 7,000 or so Ukrainians, only 11 have sought asylum in the country, Bode said.

BGNES recalls that a spokeswoman for the UN Refugee Agency said today that at least 100,000 Ukrainians had fled their homes in the past 24 hours, and several thousand had crossed the border with neighboring countries.



/BGNES

