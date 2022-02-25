Bucharest: More than 10,000 Ukrainians are in Romania, Thousands Travel to Bulgaria and Hungary

World » UKRAINE | February 25, 2022, Friday // 16:44
Bulgaria: Bucharest: More than 10,000 Ukrainians are in Romania, Thousands Travel to Bulgaria and Hungary

A total of 10,624 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania through the 6 border crossings.

This was announced by Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode. He specified that 3600 of them have passed through the country on the way to Bulgaria and Hungary. Of the current 7,000 or so Ukrainians, only 11 have sought asylum in the country, Bode said.

BGNES recalls that a spokeswoman for the UN Refugee Agency said today that at least 100,000 Ukrainians had fled their homes in the past 24 hours, and several thousand had crossed the border with neighboring countries.

/BGNES

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukrainian, Romania, border, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria