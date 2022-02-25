Kremlin: Russia is ready to Negotiate with Ukraine

Russia is ready to send a delegation for talks with Ukraine in Minsk. This was announced by the spokesman of Russian President Vladimir Putin - Dmitry Peskov, on Friday, BTA reports.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also said he was ready for talks. He called on his Russian counterpart to sit down at the negotiating table to stop the loss of human lives.

“In response to Zelensky's call, we are ready to send representatives of our foreign ministry and the presidential administration for talks,” Peskov was quoted as saying by www.sputniknews.com

Putin also told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Moscow is ready to hold high-level talks with Kyiv, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The Russian head of state said the United States and NATO had long ignored Moscow's legitimate security concerns, repeatedly relinquished their commitments and continued to expand its military deployment to the east.

China has repeatedly called for a solution to the crisis through dialogue. After the invasion began yesterday, the country did not criticize Russia.

Xi Jinping has called on all countries to abandon the post-Cold War thinking, to respect legitimate security concerns and to create a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism through negotiations.



