Bulgarian PM: 1/3 of the Ukrainian Army has been Destroyed, the Country will Fall within days

“No one expected such a rapid and massive attack with casualties in Ukraine. One-third of the Ukrainian army has already been destroyed, there are explosions all over the country,” Prime Minister Kirill Petkov told reporters in Brussels.

“Europe's position is united. Our task is to set the price of sanctions on Russia in such a way as to influence those who make decisions and those who support them,” said Kiril Petkov.

The Prime Minister stressed that non-military intervention in Ukraine is a fact.

“Putin should know - we all work together in one voice and every action has a price. We will all work together against Russia's hybrid attacks,” Petkov said.

The Prime Minister said that the topic of our energy security was carefully discussed.

“We talked to Mitsotakis, energy security is becoming a top priority. We need to be prepared for any situation. We need to think about how the price of gas is related to the price of electricity. If these two things can't go hand in hand. Households should not be affected”, added Petkov.

“I am so angry that at the moment, after 11 years of construction, this Greek connection has not been made. We hope that Lukoil will continue to work with the same intensity. We are confident that there will be no shutdown,” he said.

He added that there was another gas power plant in the Recovery Plan.

“We are increasing Russia's influence in the gas sector even more. Solar power is now Bulgaria's energy. We need to understand that we need to be independent. Why do we want geothermal research? I'm tired of feeling caught up in energy dependence.”

Petkov commented on our participation in NATO as follows:

“We are part of NATO. Coordination takes place at the NATO level. Optimization is seen at the system level, not country by country.”

Petkov is in Brussels for the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Leaders of the European Union.



/BNT

