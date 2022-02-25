The Russians have Entered Kyiv. Street Fighting Ensues

The first Russian troops entered Kyiv, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said, quoted by the DPA.

Russian “saboteurs” are operating in the Obolon district in the northern part of the capital, the ministry announced on Facebook. The information cannot be confirmed by independent sources, DPA reports, quoted by BTA.

The ministry called on residents of the capital to prepare incendiary bombs (Molotov cocktails) to protect the city, and to report if they see Russian troops.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone today with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda to ask for military assistance from Eastern European NATO members and support in his efforts to bring Russia to the negotiating table, the Ukrainian leader wrote on Twitter, quoted by Reuters

“We need an anti-war coalition,” Zelenski wrote.

Shots are heard near the area with government buildings in the Ukrainian capital, the Ukrainian military says Russian “spies” and “saboteurs” have been spotted about 5 km from Kyiv, the AP reported, quoted by BTA.

Residents of the Ukrainian capital have posted videos of Russian soldiers in the suburbs. Ukrainian army calls on residents of Obolon district to resist Russian forces by making Molotov cocktails

Local authorities have warned the public about airstrikes with rockets and fighter jets coming from Belarus. Explosions were observed in the sky over the city, which the Ukrainian army later explained by the fact that it had intercepted and neutralized several Russian missiles.

The Ukrainian government expects airstrikes on the capital to continue until Russia achieves complete supremacy in the skies, allowing troops to advance into the center by land.

Russia plans to annex Kyiv and then divide Ukraine into two - Eastern and Western, according to Western intelligence sources, quoted by France 24 television.

Blinken: Putin will Try to Overthrow the Ukrainian Government

Ukrainian troops say they are fighting Russian armored units this morning in two locations - Dimer and Ivankov, 45 and 80 km northwest of the capital Kyiv, respectively, AFP reported.

“The airborne troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting around the settlements of Dimer and Ivankov, where a large number of enemy tanks have arrived,” the army said on its Facebook page.

Ukrainian forces say they have stopped an offensive by “superior enemy forces” on the Teteriv River, the DPA reported. The bridge across the river was destroyed, the statement added. Russian forces have carried out airstrikes against a number of Ukrainian cities.

A DPA reporter reported that the sound of sirens resounded in Kyiv. City officials have called on all citizens to seek safe-havens. Many people are hiding in the metro of the capital - a city with 2.8 million inhabitants.

According to media reports, Russian forces have attacked an airport in the western city of Rivne. Fighting has also been reported in Sumy in the northeast, near the border with Russia. These reports cannot be confirmed by an independent source, DPA notes.

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv has announced an air raid following Russian missile strikes earlier this morning, Reuters reported, citing Ukrainian television. Municipal authorities urged people to go to the nearest shelters.

Earlier, a AFP correspondent reported that two powerful explosions erupted this morning in central Kyiv. On Facebook, the Ukrainian army said missiles had been fired at Kyiv, two of which had been destroyed in the air by Ukrainian forces. The army has released an amateur video showing a residential building burning. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said three people were injured when rocket debris fell in a residential area in the southeastern part of the capital.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar warned that later today Russian forces could enter areas near Kyiv. She said units of the Ukrainian army were defending positions on four fronts despite the enemy's numerical superiority, according to Reuters.

Adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry Anton Gerashchenko said Ukraine expects a Russian tank attack on the capital later today. He added that Kyiv's defenders are ready to defend the city with anti-tank missiles delivered by the country's foreign allies.

Ukrainian world boxing champion Vladimir Klitschko and his brother Vitaliy, the mayor of Kyiv, have said they will fight with weapons to defend their country. The mayor added that he is in constant contact with the police and the army to ensure the critical infrastructure of the city - gas, water and electricity networks.



