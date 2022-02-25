First Bus for Evacuation of Bulgarians has arrived in Odessa, Fortifications being Built at the entrance of the City

Reporters from the Bulgarian National Television (BNT), Alexander Markov, Vladimir Bogdanski and Robert Vetsov are the only Bulgarian team at the epicenter of the conflict in Ukraine.

After nearly 20 hours of driving and a sleepless night at a gas station, the three finally arrived in Odessa.

The BNT team traveled along the heavily attacked southern flank of Ukraine from Mariupol to Odessa, two strategic ports on the Sea of ​​Azov, but on many detours to avoid cities that are reported to be fighting or targeting Russian troops. This is a distance that should take an average of 9 hours to travel but on the direct route.

Alexander Markov reports that concrete fortifications for police and military posts are already being built at the entrance to Odessa. Inside the city, the entrances to some buildings are being fortified.

The first bus arrived today in front of our consulate in Odessa, with which the 150 registered Bulgarians will be evacuated today.

At the moment there is no information on the border across which it will leave the country. Two more buses are waiting. There are also four cars, one of which is of BNT.

According to Alexander Markov, the situation in the country is becoming increasingly difficult for the civilian population. Curfew is in force, the amount of fuel that can be refueled in cars is limited. Thousands of people are trying to reach the borders with Romania, Moldova and Slovakia. Many spend the night in their cars due to the ban on driving in the dark hours of the day, which happened to them.

The second day of the Russian military operation began at 4:00 a.m. this morning. In the north near Kyiv, a Russian tank column was stopped near the town of Ivankov after the Ukrainian army blew up a bridge to stop the offensive. The capital itself was shelled by rockets, a Russian plane was shot down, and a residential building was damaged.



