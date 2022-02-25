Bulgarian PM: The Military Aggression we are Witnessing is absolutely Unacceptable
“The situation has changed completely and is very dramatic. The military aggression we are witnessing is absolutely unacceptable”, said Prime Minister Kirill Petkov, who is taking part in a special European Council meeting on Russia's military aggression in Ukraine.
The heads of state and government discussed ways to help the Ukrainian people and measures against Moscow. The European Council will adopt a package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus in response to the violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Union is united in its response and has planned measures to help member states that would suffer in the event of counter-sanctions by Russia.
EU Adopted a Package of New Sanctions against Russia
“Bulgaria's energy security is in the focus of our government and we are glad that the other leaders show understanding, despite the long-standing neglect of energy security by previous Bulgarian governments,” said Kiril Petkov.
All EU member states close to the conflict zone are preparing to receive Ukrainian citizens who wish to leave the country temporarily.
“We can't even imagine what it's like for families leaving their homes in search of salvation, but we can lend a hand and provide them with shelter and security. Bulgaria will fulfill its duty, especially to the Bulgarian minority in Ukraine,” the Prime Minister stressed.
/BGNES
