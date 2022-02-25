Second day of Fighting in Ukraine, Clashes on the Outskirts of Kyiv

Fighting is taking place in the northern part of Kyiv on the second day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. After a series of explosions this morning, it is expected Russian tanks to enter the capital during the day.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army, there are more than 60 battalions of Russian troops in the country, their main goal being the blockade of Kyiv and the creation of a land corridor with the annexed Crimea.

Russian troops have blocked two cars of Ukrainian forces in Kyiv, said Deputy Minister of War of Ukraine Anna Malyar.

The victims of the first day of the Russian invasion are 137 - among them, civilians said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. 800 Russian servicemen were killed, according to the Ukrainian army. According to British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, 450 Russian servicemen have been killed and the Russian army has failed to meet its original targets for the first day of the war. Russia plans to conquer all of Ukraine, Wallace said.

And this morning, after 7 o'clock, the air-raid sirens sounded the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv.

A series of explosions shook Kyiv this morning - first two explosions at 4.30 a.m., and then another 3 at 6.30. According to Ukrainian authorities, the capital was attacked with missiles. One residential building was hit, three people were injured.

The Ukrainian army expects a Russian tank attack in Kyiv today. Adviser to the Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said that the Ukrainian forces were prepared with anti-tank missiles.

Earlier, US intelligence reported that Russian mechanized forces were located 20 kilometers from Kyiv, and a bridge exploded 100 kilometers from Ivankov, on which a Russian convoy of tanks tried to pass.

Yesterday, Russian paratroopers established control over Gostomel Airport on the northwestern outskirts of Kyiv.

According to Western intelligence sources, Russian forces have established “complete air superiority” over Ukrainian airspace, AFP reported.

Deputy Defense Minister Ana Malyar says the Ukrainian army is defending positions on four fronts, despite a larger Russian force. Fighting is taking place in the area of ​​the occupied territories and in the region of Seversk in the Donetsk region, Slobozhansko in the Dnepropetrovsk region, Tavria in the Zaporizhzhia region, adds Malyar.

There was heavy fighting in Kherson that night. City officials are urging people there not to take to the streets and stay at home.

The Ukrainian army has released video footage of street battles in the northeastern city of Sumy, 30km from the Russian border with a population of 260,000. The nearby town of Konotop is already surrounded by Russian forces.

Border guards were hit by rockets in Zaporizhzhia at 4:30 a.m. this morning. Victims have been reported.

Since the beginning of the operation in Ukraine, the Russian armed forces have attacked with more than 160 missiles, according to the Pentagon. Most of these missiles are short-range ballistic. Cruise missiles and medium-range missiles are also used.

Also, according to the United States, there are hostages at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which is already under Russian control. The plant has not been operational since the 1986 crash, but the area remains highly radioactive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russian sabotage groups have already entered Kyiv and called on the city's residents to be vigilant. Many of them spent the night in bunkers or subway stations. Until 7 o'clock in Ukraine, there was a curfew from 22 o'clock last night.

Shortly after the sirens sounded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again addressed the nation and confirmed the rocket fire.

“They say civilian targets are not targets. But they do not distinguish between the targets they are hitting. Residential homes and military sites are under attack. The goal is you, the citizens of Ukraine.”

He also warned Moscow.

“Russia will sooner or later have to talk to us about how to end the fighting and this invasion. The earlier this dialogue begins, the smaller the losses for Russia.”

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine was left alone against Russia, and he and his family were the first targets of Russia's invasion of Kyiv.

“I stay in the capital, my family is also in Ukraine, my children are in Ukraine. Where exactly they are, I have no right to say. According to our information, the enemy has marked me as the number 1 target, my family is the number 2 target. They want to harm Ukraine politically by liquidating the head of state. "

The leadership of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe has begun evacuating all members of the Special Monitoring Mission.

/BNR

