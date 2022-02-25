COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2854 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | February 25, 2022, Friday // 10:19
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2854 New Cases in the Last 24 hours novinite.com

2854 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, according to the Unified Information Portal. 59 people died and 9016 were cured.

18,149 tests were performed or about 16% of the tested samples were positive.

Over the past 24 hours, 398 infected people have been admitted to hospitals, and over 85% of them have not been vaccinated.

Currently, 4,542 people are hospitalized and 530 are being treated in intensive care units.

4,641 new doses of vaccines were given.

/BGNES

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria