COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2854 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
novinite.com
2854 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, according to the Unified Information Portal. 59 people died and 9016 were cured.
18,149 tests were performed or about 16% of the tested samples were positive.
Over the past 24 hours, 398 infected people have been admitted to hospitals, and over 85% of them have not been vaccinated.
Currently, 4,542 people are hospitalized and 530 are being treated in intensive care units.
4,641 new doses of vaccines were given.
/BGNES
